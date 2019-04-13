Total (FP) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group set a €62.50 ($72.67) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.83 ($69.57).

Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

