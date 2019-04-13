Tokenomy (TEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.95 Million

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Tokenomy has a market cap of $9.95 million and $149,948.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Tokenomy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Indodax, Tokenomy and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00361565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.01386368 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00219894 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00001681 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy launched on January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com

Tokenomy Token Trading

Tokenomy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Indodax, CoinBene, LATOKEN, IDEX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.