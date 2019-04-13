TJX Companies (TJX) PT Raised to $62.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Argus to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TJX. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

TJX stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $51,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $86,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,498 shares of company stock worth $4,558,772. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $22,370,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 749.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $310,675,000 after buying an additional 3,481,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

