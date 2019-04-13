TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Stake Lifted by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,170,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $63,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 184.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,325,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 37,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $2,007,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,876.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,772. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays set a $56.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

