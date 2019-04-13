Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 25,930 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,930 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $61,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IRT opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $948.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

