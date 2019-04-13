Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $594,000 Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TEGNA were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,426,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,386,000 after purchasing an additional 653,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,012,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,314,000 after purchasing an additional 549,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,012,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,314,000 after purchasing an additional 549,310 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,405,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 274,526 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,353,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,702 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TEGNA news, Director Neal Shapiro sold 27,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $406,463.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $257,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TEGNA from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TEGNA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

TGNA opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.71 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.30%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

