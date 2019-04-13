Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $561,000 Position in Domtar Corp (UFS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Domtar were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Domtar by 3,483.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 877,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 853,435 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Domtar by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

UFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domtar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In related news, SVP Zygmunt Jablonski sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $149,414.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel Buron sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $726,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,765,651 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Domtar Corp has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.01.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. Domtar had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

