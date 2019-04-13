Thomasville National Bank Has $15.16 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Amazon.com by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 54 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,965.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.02.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,843.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market cap of $905.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total value of $3,622,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,111,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at $75,314,978.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,075 shares of company stock worth $11,802,708 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Thomasville National Bank Has $15.16 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/thomasville-national-bank-has-15-16-million-position-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.