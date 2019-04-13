The Western Union (WU) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Union’s shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. Its Business Solutions unit has not been performing well, creating a drag on revenues. Exposure to foreign exchange volatility will affect earnings somewhat. The company is also facing competition from new fintech companies that have entered the industry in the recent years. Its negative return on equity makes the stock unattractive. Nevertheless, its consumer-to-consumer segment is going strong and investment in technology also bode well. The company’s growing share of revenues from digital platform is another positive. The business transformation program named Wu Way will further streamline its operations and lead to cost savings.”

Separately, ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,428,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,993. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 225.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 21,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $402,782.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,265.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 11.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 4.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,295,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,403,000 after acquiring an additional 89,161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 12.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 80,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

