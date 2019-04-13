The Providence Service Co. (PRSC) Position Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 343.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRSC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Providence Service by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in The Providence Service by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in The Providence Service by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

The Providence Service stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.93. The Providence Service Co. has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $360.76 million for the quarter. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/the-providence-service-co-prsc-position-boosted-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny.html.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.