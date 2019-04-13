The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 407,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $54.56.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $544.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.15 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 19,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $913,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,505 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,625,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2,216.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 493,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,130,000 after buying an additional 471,886 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,147,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,612,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,664,000 after buying an additional 424,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,592,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,060,000 after buying an additional 263,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

