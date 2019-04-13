Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,154 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $18,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,445.8% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.21). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $255.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,294 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $78,571.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 2,305 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $141,319.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

