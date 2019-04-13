Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Stake Increased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,518,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $23,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.12 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,107 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $69,326.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,644.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 5,041 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $90,133.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,856.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,691 shares of company stock valued at $283,458. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

