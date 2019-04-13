TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (TESS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given TESSCO Technologies an industry rank of 47 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TESS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st.

NASDAQ TESS traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. 22,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.08 million, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.32. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $152.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 0.93%. Equities analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 126,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

