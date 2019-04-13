Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Holdings Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,341 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,653.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 565,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 533,313 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of THC stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

