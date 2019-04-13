TELUS (TU) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

TU has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded TELUS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. TELUS had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.4098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 476.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 206,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 105,458 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

