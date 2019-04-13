Telsey Advisory Group Raises Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Price Target to $20.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBBY. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.61.

BBBY stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $298,394.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,508.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 625,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 570,479 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 413.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

