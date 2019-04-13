Telenav (TNAV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TeleNav, Inc. is a provider of location based services, or LBS, including voice guided navigation, on mobile phones. Its core LBS solution is GPS Navigator which offers features such as real time traffic alerts, route planning and updated POIs. The Company’s other products include TeleNav Track and TeleNav Shotgun. Through the Company’s hosted service delivery model, it provides its solutions through the networks of wireless carriers in the United States, including Sprint and AT&T, as well as through certain carriers in other countries. The Company is also using its LBS platform to develop new offerings such as a feature rich, in-dash navigation solution for automotive consumers. Additionally, TeleNav is broadening the scope of the LBS platform by developing solutions that support a broad range of location enhanced applications such as location based mobile advertising, commerce and social networking. TeleNav, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get Telenav alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of TNAV opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.98. Telenav has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.71 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 93.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telenav will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Telenav news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. acquired 37,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $229,337.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 257,251 shares of company stock worth $1,453,157. Corporate insiders own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNAV. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telenav in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Telenav in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 163.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 44,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telenav (TNAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.