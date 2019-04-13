Telaria Inc (TLRA) Receives $6.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Telaria from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Telaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Telaria in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Telaria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

Telaria stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Telaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Telaria had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Telaria will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John S. Rego sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,516,000. Meritech Capital Associates III L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Telaria in the third quarter worth approximately $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telaria in the third quarter worth approximately $8,574,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telaria in the third quarter worth approximately $6,457,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telaria in the third quarter worth approximately $6,322,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

