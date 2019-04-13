TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. TD Ameritrade reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full year sales of $5.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.99%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMTD. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. TD Ameritrade has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,634,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,971,000 after purchasing an additional 42,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,634,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,971,000 after purchasing an additional 42,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,142,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,441,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,799,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,891,000 after purchasing an additional 373,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,543,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,431,000 after purchasing an additional 126,019 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

