Tc Pipelines (TRP) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.37

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$62.37 and last traded at C$62.01, with a volume of 707960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$61.64.

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.86999989766223 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 70.41%.

In other Tc Pipelines news, Director Kenneth W. Kunz sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.63, for a total value of C$41,741.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,041 shares in the company, valued at C$837,264.83. Also, Director Kristine Delkus sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.72, for a total transaction of C$96,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at C$1,255,383.76. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,552 shares of company stock worth $2,293,852.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile (TSE:TRP)

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

