Tate & Lyle’s (TATE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TATE. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 712 ($9.30).

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 727.80 ($9.51) on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of GBX 548.80 ($7.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 738.40 ($9.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 15.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

