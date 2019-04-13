Target Coin (TGT) One Day Volume Hits $0.00

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Target Coin has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Target Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Target Coin has a total market capitalization of $503,581.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00363690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002263 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.01392275 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00219056 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001605 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Target Coin Token Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin . Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

