Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Tallgrass Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 166.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Tallgrass Energy to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.9%.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Shares of TGE stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.96. Tallgrass Energy has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.60 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Tallgrass Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tallgrass Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other Tallgrass Energy news, Director John T. Raymond sold 46,386,232 shares of Tallgrass Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $487,983,160.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 85,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $2,048,809.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 777,786 shares of company stock valued at $18,664,392 and have sold 46,405,689 shares valued at $488,446,299. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/tallgrass-energy-lp-tge-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-53.html.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.