TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Take Two’s heavy dependence on a handful of franchises such as Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K series is a headwind. Additionally, lower net bookings from Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online are anticipated to remain a drag in fiscal 2019. Moreover, increased competition from other gaming companies that are bringing new game modes and content to attract users does not bode well for the company. This is also expected to hurt market share expansion. Further, increasing expenses on product development to survive in an intensely competitive market is proving to be a drag on margins. Nevertheless, Take Two is expected to benefit from robust performance of Red Dead Redemption 2, which was the bestselling video game of 2018. Further, the company’s robust product pipeline in 2019 is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TTWO. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.52.

TTWO stock opened at $94.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.17. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $13,600,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth $783,000. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth $2,437,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

