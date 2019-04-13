TaaS Trading 17.2% Lower This Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00004952 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, CoinExchange and HitBTC. TaaS has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $209.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00364076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019835 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.01377652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00218407 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006052 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

