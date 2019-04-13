Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SYRS. ValuEngine lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

SYRS opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.30. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.43% and a negative net margin of 3,038.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 164,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,119,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 533,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

