Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synthetic Biologics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on the development of synthetic DNA-based therapeutics and innovative disease-modifying medicines for serious illnesses. The Company is engaged in developing product candidates to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension, relapses in multiple sclerosis, cognitive dysfunction in multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Synthetic Biologics, Inc., formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SYN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,363. Synthetic Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.95).

In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 150,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $99,372.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synthetic Biologics stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 669.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,852 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Synthetic Biologics worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synthetic Biologics (SYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.