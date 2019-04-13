Synopsys (SNPS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.56.

Synopsys stock opened at $118.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.30. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $119.23.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.30 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 85,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $8,697,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,069,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $1,017,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,131.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,190 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,218. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Synopsys by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

