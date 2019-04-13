Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to announce $83.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $84.73 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $83.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $343.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $345.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $360.74 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $366.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 66.22% and a negative net margin of 73.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNCR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

In other news, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 14,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $116,779.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 6,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $50,938.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $300,392. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. 342,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,822. The firm has a market cap of $239.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.