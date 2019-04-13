Synaptics (SYNA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synaptics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synaptics to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Synaptics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Synaptics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.55.

SYNA stock opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.62. Synaptics had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $425.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 10,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,200.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 10,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 125,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $17,801,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

