SunTrust Banks Lowers Unisys (UIS) Price Target to $17.00

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.12% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unisys’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $13.00 price objective on Unisys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

NYSE:UIS opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Unisys has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Unisys will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unisys by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,942,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Unisys by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,942,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unisys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,512,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,371,000 after acquiring an additional 146,141 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,389,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 107,059 shares in the last quarter.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

