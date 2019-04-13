Studio City International Holdings Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 16th (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International’s (NYSE:MSC) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 16th. Studio City International had issued 28,750,000 shares in its IPO on October 18th. The total size of the offering was $359,375,000 based on an initial share price of $12.50. After the expiration of Studio City International’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

MSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Get Studio City International alerts:

MSC stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Studio City International has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Studio City International will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSC. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Studio City International in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Studio City International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Studio City International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Studio City International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Studio City International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,440,000. Institutional investors own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Studio City International Holdings Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 16th (NYSE:MSC)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/studio-city-international-holdings-ltds-lock-up-period-set-to-end-on-april-16th-nysemsc.html.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.