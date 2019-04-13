Storiqa Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,718.00 (STQ)

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Storiqa has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $36,718.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storiqa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Exmo, Tokenomy and Hotbit. During the last week, Storiqa has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00364034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.01381862 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00217984 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006070 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Storiqa Profile

Storiqa launched on October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,020,877,590 tokens. The official message board for Storiqa is medium.com/@storiqa . The official website for Storiqa is crowdsale.storiqa.com . Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storiqa Token Trading

Storiqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Tidex, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Indodax, Tokenomy, IDEX, CoinBene, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

