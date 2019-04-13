Stone House Investment Management LLC Invests $43,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Stock

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $157.68 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

