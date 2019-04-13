Stone House Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 27,340 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $111.05 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $89.01 and a 1-year high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

