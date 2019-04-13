Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,612 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,341% compared to the average volume of 320 call options.
Shares of ONCE opened at $111.12 on Friday. Spark Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $114.20. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.89). Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spark Therapeutics will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONCE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spark Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.07.
Spark Therapeutics Company Profile
Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.
