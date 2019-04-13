Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,488 Shares of Hess Corp. (HES)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hess by 3,900.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,108,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,934 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Hess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $282,912.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,244.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 218,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $12,098,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 470,741 shares of company stock valued at $25,677,557. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $66.10 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -89.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.14%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

