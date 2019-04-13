Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 45,097 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Watermark Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 430.8% in the fourth quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 210,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 29,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3,277.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after acquiring an additional 496,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMF opened at $59.37 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

