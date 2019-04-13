Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 143,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 90.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,482,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stifel Financial Corp Has $507,000 Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (IEV)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/stifel-financial-corp-has-507000-holdings-in-ishares-europe-etf-iev.html.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.