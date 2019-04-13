Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $128.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $131.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.5778 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

