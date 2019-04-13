Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Position Reduced by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,716 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Steel Dynamics worth $17,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,724,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2,996.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,061,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,619 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,162,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,741,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,357,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,150,000 after purchasing an additional 882,061 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $33.87 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Position Reduced by Peregrine Capital Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/steel-dynamics-inc-stld-position-reduced-by-peregrine-capital-management-llc.html.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.