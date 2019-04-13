State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 183 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,121.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In other news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,823 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $226,715.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,105.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dominique Grau sold 8,902 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $685,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,722 shares of company stock valued at $6,532,504 in the last ninety days.

NYSE:A opened at $80.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

