State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE:WMB opened at $28.94 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

In related news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $263,354.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Walter J. Bennett sold 14,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $403,124.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,981.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $32.00 target price on Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/state-of-alaska-department-of-revenue-has-4-49-million-holdings-in-williams-companies-inc-wmb.html.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.