State National Companies’ (SNC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of State National Companies (NASDAQ:SNC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $40.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of State National Companies in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

State National Companies has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $21.51.

State National Companies, Inc is a specialty provider of property and casualty insurance. The Company’s segments include Program Services, Lender Services and Corporate. In the Program Services segment, the Company operates an issuing carrier (fronting) business to provide insurance capacity access to the United States property and casualty insurance markets.

