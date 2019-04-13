Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Short Interest Up 36.8% in March

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,811,897 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 23,982,456 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,657,422 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $5,006,823.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,928,998.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,667,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,371,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,806,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,701 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Starbucks by 5,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,679,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,579,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $874,515,000 after purchasing an additional 100,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $807,368,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,222,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $637,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,225 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/starbucks-co-sbux-short-interest-up-36-8-in-march.html.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.