StableUSD Market Cap Achieves $6.06 Million (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One StableUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00019604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $148,996.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00364042 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002269 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.01386295 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00219048 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001635 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005907 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 6,070,839 tokens. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

