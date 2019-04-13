SSR Mining (SSRM) Given a C$18.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) received a C$18.00 price objective from research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

SSRM has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.70 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.53.

SSRM traded down C$0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting C$16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 129,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,857. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 326.20. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$10.71 and a 12 month high of C$20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.61, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 5.86.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

