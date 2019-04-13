SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.28

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.28 and last traded at $65.33, with a volume of 442327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.94.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 157.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $9,357,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,123.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 191,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 570,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,744,000 after acquiring an additional 271,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3,849.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 212,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/ssc-technologies-ssnc-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-65-28.html.

About SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.