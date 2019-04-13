Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, EVP Keith Gottschalk sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

